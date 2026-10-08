San José Crews Clear 15 Tons of Water Hyacinth

Los Cabos cleanup crews pulled roughly 15 tons of water hyacinth off three San José del Cabo beaches this week, clearing sand that had been covered in tangled plant debris following recent rains.

The affected stretches were Costa Azul, Acapulquito and Palmilla, according to the municipal government of Los Cabos. The work was carried out by Zofemat Los Cabos, the municipal office that manages the federal maritime-terrestrial zone — the strip of public beach between the high-tide line and the first line of construction.

Why the Hyacinth Showed Up

Héctor Hugo Agúndez Cota, head of Zofemat Los Cabos, said the vegetation arrived after the bocana was opened. In Los Cabos, the bocana refers to the mouth of the San José estuary, which authorities periodically breach to drain floodwater into the ocean once heavy rain raises water levels behind it. That release carries loose aquatic plants, branches and other debris straight out to the coastline, where it can wash up on nearby beaches.

It is a seasonal pattern familiar to anyone who has watched the aftermath of a heavy storm in San José del Cabo: once the rain stops, the cleanup often shifts from streets to shoreline.

What It Means for Swimmers and Surfers

With the hyacinth cleared, the three beaches are back to normal condition for swimming, surfing and other beach activities, the municipality said. Costa Azul and Acapulquito are popular surf spots along the Corridor, while Palmilla draws swimmers and families thanks to its calmer water, so the cleanup matters for both locals who surf regularly and visitors staying nearby.

Officials described the work as part of ongoing beach maintenance that Zofemat performs after weather events that leave plant material along the coast, similar to earlier efforts such as the large-scale debris cleanup tied to Tropical Storm Marie and other post-storm cleanups documented around the municipality, including one in which crews cleared debris pushed into Cabo San Lucas Bay after rain.

What Happens Next

Zofemat says it will continue monitoring San José beaches and respond quickly if more vegetation washes ashore, particularly after future rain events or additional bocana openings. Beachgoers who notice plant debris or unusual water conditions can report it to Zofemat Los Cabos, which coordinates cleanup crews along the municipality’s coastline.