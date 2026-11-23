Civic groups in Los Cabos set up signature tables last week to demand that the Cabo del Este coastal road stay listed as an official road in the municipality’s long-range growth plan. Their concern: the update could declare the route “en desuso,” or out of use, and strip its recognition as an access route for residents, according to El Sudcaliforniano.

What the Petition Asks For

Organizers want the road to remain identified as a road in the Plan de Desarrollo Urbano (PDU) 2040, the municipal plan that guides land use and infrastructure in Los Cabos. They are also asking for maintenance and rehabilitation of the route as a “camino rústico,” or rustic road.

Who’s Behind the Campaign

The signature drive is being led by a coalition of collectives, including Huellas Verdes, México Unido por sus Playas A.C., Proteger Todos Santos, Es Mi Playa Mi Barrio and BCS vs Corrupción. Vicky Güereña Mills, who represents the collectives, said the push is part of a long-running effort to protect coastal access in the region.

“We completely disagree with the business sector’s decisions about this stretch of road that they want to leave out of use in the 2040 Urban Development Plan. We consider it necessary to preserve these coastal roads; we don’t want them modified.”

Güereña Mills added that the campaign is about more than one road. “We want the towns of Los Cabos to be considered too, not just the business sector… beaches we have always defended and will keep defending,” she said. She said organizers remain hopeful that public pressure can shape the outcome: “We want to be optimistic and believe that as civil society we can set a course, and that these signatures show that society wants the coastal roads preserved.”

Signature Drive Locations and Numbers

Volunteers set up a table at Plaza León Cota Collins in Cabo San Lucas on November 19 and 20, collecting more than 450 signatures, according to El Sudcaliforniano. Organizers say they are aiming for more than 1,000 total and continued the effort November 21 and 22 at Plaza Antonio Mijares in San José del Cabo, running from noon to 8 p.m.

Background: A Fight That Started in 2025

At the time, the Los Cabos government said the disputed stretch of the coastal road between San José del Cabo and La Ribera measured 3.9 kilometers, and that property titles for that segment would be respected following a federal judge’s decision, according to Posta.

At the time, Baja California Sur Governor Víctor Castro publicly rejected the idea that the coastal road was being privatized, saying any decisions would follow the law and involve dialogue with residents, according to Posta. That earlier episode is detailed further in a previous Gringo Gazette report on how the state governor vowed to defend the East Cape road.

What’s Next

No official response to this latest petition had been published as of November 23. Organizers say they will keep collecting signatures until they pass 1,000.