Cabo Bay Cleanup Set After Rains Wash Debris to Seafloor

Authorities in Los Cabos are preparing an underwater cleanup campaign to remove debris swept into the bay of Cabo San Lucas following recent rains. Thousands of tires, plastics and other waste materials washed into the water, with many now resting on the seafloor.

The cleanup will involve salvavidas and local dive companies working to manually remove debris from the bay bottom in the coming days, according to Héctor Agúndez, coordinator of the Federal Maritime Zone (Zofemat) in Los Cabos.

More than 2,500 tires alone were carried by stormwater runoff to El Médano beach, along with plastics and other materials. While beach crews have cleared much of the visible debris from the sand, a significant amount remains submerged in the bay.

Why the Bay Needs Manual Cleanup

When heavy rains hit Los Cabos, arroyos channel stormwater — and everything in its path — directly toward coastal areas. Tires, plastic bottles, construction debris and household waste often end up in the ocean, where some materials sink while others float offshore.

Agúndez told El Sudcaliforniano that while natural wave action may eventually push some debris back to shore, manual removal is needed to prevent long-term environmental impact and hazards for boats and divers.

The bay is heavily used by recreational boaters, tour operators and divers. Submerged debris poses risks to propellers, anchor lines and underwater activities popular with tourists.

What Residents and Boaters Should Know

Boaters and dive operators should exercise caution in the bay until cleanup efforts are complete. Visibility may be reduced in some areas, and submerged objects could be present near the seafloor.

The cleanup campaign will coordinate with local dive shops and salvavidas already familiar with the bay’s conditions. No timeline has been announced for completion, but work is expected to begin within days.

Similar post-rain cleanup efforts have been necessary across Baja California Sur this season as seasonal storms carry accumulated waste from streets and arroyos into coastal waters.

Preventing Future Debris Flows

Authorities are also looking at ways to prevent debris from reaching the ocean during future storms. Agúndez noted that coordination with municipal crews and better arroyo management could reduce the volume of waste that ends up in the bay.

For now, the focus remains on removing what has already washed in. Residents and visitors are encouraged to dispose of waste properly and avoid leaving materials near arroyos, where they can easily be swept into the ocean during the next rain event.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by El Sudcaliforniano. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.