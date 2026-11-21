Marine biologists monitoring a cluster of artificial reefs in La Paz Bay have counted 57 fish species using the structures, along with early signs of colonization by other marine organisms. The findings were presented this week during the SATOUMI 2026 seminar, according to Cabo Mil.

Satoumi is a Japanese term for coastal areas where human activity and healthy marine ecosystems support each other. The reefs use Japanese technology that turns shell waste from fishing and aquaculture into reef structures.

What’s Been Installed and Where

A total of 1,000 artificial reef structures have now been placed at five points inside La Paz Bay, part of an effort that began in May 2022 to restore marine habitat and help several species reproduce, according to Cabo Mil.

The shell-based structures are designed to mimic natural reef surfaces, giving fish and invertebrates a place to shelter and reproduce in areas where habitat had degraded. Researchers say the 57 species now documented on the structures, combined with evidence of colonization by other marine organisms, show the reefs are beginning to function as refuges and reproduction zones rather than just inert material on the seafloor.

Why It Matters for La Paz Bay

La Paz Bay is a working waterway as well as a tourist draw, supporting commercial fishing fleets, sportfishing charters and a steady dive tourism industry. Healthier fish populations near shore can mean shorter runs for local anglers and more marine life for divers exploring sites closer to the marina, a practical upside for an industry that depends on predictable, accessible marine life.

The bay has also been in the news this year for other reasons, including a reported 33-year high in sea level, so ongoing habitat monitoring gives researchers a clearer picture of how the bay’s ecosystem is responding to a mix of pressures, not just the reef project itself.

What Comes Next

Researchers are expected to continue monitoring the five reef sites to track species counts and colonization over time. No end date for the monitoring phase was announced at the SATOUMI 2026 seminar. Divers and anglers who spend time in the bay may notice researchers or dive teams working near the reef sites as the project’s long-term data collection continues.