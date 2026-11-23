La Paz’s Feria del Libro 2026 opens Tuesday, November 24, and runs through Thursday, November 26, with free admission all three days.

The event is organized by the Instituto Sudcaliforniano de Cultura (ISC), the state agency responsible for promoting arts and culture across Baja California Sur. It takes place at El Ágora, on Calle 5 de Mayo between Altamirano and Constitución in downtown La Paz.

What to Expect at the Fair

According to the ISC, the three-day program includes book presentations from publishers, author talks, panel discussions, and a meeting with facilitators from the Programa Nacional Salas de Lectura — a federal network of volunteer-run reading circles that promotes literacy in communities around Mexico.

Visitors will be able to browse the venue, chat with authors and editors, and buy books on site. The institute also plans artistic activities throughout the event, though specific performances had not been detailed as of this week.

Who It’s For and Why It Matters

The ISC says the fair is open to all ages and is specifically inviting families and younger readers to take part. Officials framed the event as a way to keep printed books relevant at a time when more reading happens on screens, and as an opportunity for writers, editors and readers to connect in person.

The ISC says it expects strong attendance and considers the fair a regular part of the region’s cultural calendar. Earlier this year, the institute also organized a book fair in Los Cabos, held May 18 to 22.

Planning Your Visit

There’s no cost to attend any part of the Feria del Libro. Daily hours had not been published as of this writing; the ISC is directing anyone with questions to its social media accounts or its office phone line, 612-12-2-11-16, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.