Costa Rican surfer Sam Reidy, 23, won the Pacific Surf Open at Playa Cerritos on November 22, edging Mexican surfer Jhony Corzo in the final of a World Surf League Qualifying Series (QS 2,000) event held on Baja California Sur’s Pacific coast.

Reidy closed out the final with a two-wave score of 15.17, built on rides of 7.50 and 7.67 points, while Corzo finished with 13.73, according to official results reported by Colectivo Pericú. The final heat played out in solid conditions, with sets running between 1.2 and 1.8 meters, or roughly 4 to 6 feet.

Reidy’s Road to the Title

It’s the first Qualifying Series title of Reidy’s career. He got past American Kyan Yang in the quarterfinals, 13.95 to 13.35, then beat American Matton Bain in the semifinal, 13.50 to 7.25, before taking the final.

The result moves Reidy to 14th in the QS rankings, improving his chances of reaching the Challenger Series, the tier below the WSL’s top-level Championship Tour.

Corzo’s Run in Front of a Home Crowd

Jhony Corzo, who already holds an International Surfing Association gold medal, reached his first Qualifying Series final on Mexican soil in front of a large crowd at Cerritos. He powered past American Tyrone Fomenko in the quarterfinals, 14.75 to 10.00, then survived a tight semifinal against Barbados’ Josh Burke, winning 13.25 to 13.15.

Corzo came up short in the final but described the runner-up finish as a meaningful step forward for his career and a confidence boost heading into upcoming international events.

Semifinalists Burke and Bain

Burke advanced to the final four by beating American Kai Kushner in the quarterfinals, 13.00 to 11.85, while Bain edged past Kepa Mendia, 13.40 to 13.25. For Bain, the semifinal appearance was the best result of his Qualifying Series career so far.

A Pro Event at Cerritos

The event, a WSL QS 2,000 contest held November 19-22, was confirmed earlier this year and previewed in Gringo Gazette ahead of its run. Its final four included surfers from Costa Rica, Mexico, the United States and Barbados, competing in front of a large crowd of spectators.