Los Cabos Patches San José Roads After Weekend Rain

Municipal crews are repairing potholes and road damage across San José del Cabo this week after weekend rains left several key streets in need of attention.

The Los Cabos Public Works department has deployed repair teams along Bulevar José Antonio Mijares and Paseo San José, two of the town’s main arteries. Director Christopher Enríquez González confirmed that crews are focusing on the hardest-hit sections first.

Which Streets Are Being Fixed

Work began this week on the downtown core, where rainfall exposed weak spots in the pavement. According to the municipality, crews are patching damaged areas to restore safe driving conditions for residents and visitors.

The same repair program will expand to Cabo San Lucas and other municipal delegations in the coming days as part of an ongoing pothole-maintenance effort across Los Cabos.

Why It Matters

Bulevar Mijares connects the historic art district to the Hotel Zone, making it one of the most-traveled routes for tourists and locals. Paseo San José links residential neighborhoods to commercial areas and the highway. Delayed repairs on either street can quickly compound into traffic slowdowns or vehicle damage.

The municipality says the goal is to improve mobility, reduce accident risk and respond quickly to resident reports. Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and brief delays while work is underway.

What’s Next

Public Works officials say the repair schedule will continue across the municipality as teams assess additional damage from the recent storm. Residents can report new potholes or road hazards directly to the municipal office.

For now, the message is simple: crews are on it, and the roads should be smoother within days.