San José del Cabo’s Fire Department is asking residents, businesses and local organizations to help stock up on candy for its annual Christmas parade, known as Lluvia de Dulces (Spanish for “Candy Rain”). Donations are being collected through Saturday, Dec. 5, ahead of the parade set for Sunday, Dec. 6.

Where to Drop Off Candy

Donations can be dropped off at any time at two fire stations. Station #1 is located on Boulevard Antonio Mijares in the Centro neighborhood, and Station #3 is on Calle Independencia in Colonia San José Viejo. Both locations accept contributions around the clock, according to the municipality of Los Cabos.

Fire Department Commander Omar Barreras Núñez said the collection happens every year thanks to contributions from the community, civil associations, foundations and local businesses. He described the parade as a way for the department to thank residents for the support they give the institution year-round, according to Colectivo Pericú.

What to Expect on Parade Day

The parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, winding through the streets of San José del Cabo. Families can expect decorated emergency vehicles, Christmas characters and the chance to mingle with firefighting personnel along the route.

Exact street closures and the full route haven’t been published yet. The Fire Department has asked residents to check its official Facebook and Instagram pages closer to the date for route details and any road closures.

The Organizers

The collection is part of the community work of the XV Municipal Administration led by Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez, according to the city.

Those looking to contribute have until Saturday, Dec. 5, to drop off candy at either station.