Gamers and classical music fans have an unusual reason to be in the same room this week. The Instituto Sudcaliforniano de Cultura (ISC), Baja California Sur’s state culture institute, is staging “El Concierto del Tiempo,” a symphonic tribute to the music of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, on Wednesday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

The concert takes place at Sala de Conciertos La Paz “Mtro. Luis Peláez García,” with La Camerata del Pacífico performing roughly 30 pieces grouped into themed blocks. The 11-member chamber ensemble brings together violins, violas, cellos, double bass, piano, percussion and winds to reinterpret the score composed by Koji Kondo, the Japanese composer behind the musical identity of Zelda and several other long-running video game franchises.

Who’s Behind the Show

The production is led by Emmanuel Encarnación, a BCS-based musician, researcher and producer, according to the ISC’s announcement. The concert is part of VGPlay, a project that started in La Paz back in 2019 with concerts built around video game soundtracks, including music from Super Mario, Yoshi, Pokémon and Zelda. In 2024, the series put on a concert based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, making this week’s show a follow-up for fans who caught that earlier performance.

If the name Ocarina of Time rings a bell even for non-gamers, there’s a reason. The 1998 Nintendo 64 game is regularly ranked among the best video games ever made, and Kondo’s melodies for it, from Zelda’s Lullaby to the Song of Storms, are some of the most recognizable tunes in gaming.

Tickets and Where to Buy Them

Tickets run from 550 to 800 pesos (roughly $30 to $43 USD), plus service charges. They’re available online through eTicket.mx or in person at Boletos La Paz, located on Antonio Navarro between Ignacio Altamirano and Héroes de Independencia in the Zona Centro. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, the announcement lists two contact addresses, en*****@***il.com and vg**************@***il.com, and also points readers to the ISC’s social media channels.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by Gobierno del Estado de Baja California Sur. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.