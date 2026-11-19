Winter nights in Los Cabos can turn cool, and not every household has enough warm bedding. The municipal family welfare office, DIF Los Cabos (Sistema Municipal para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia), is organizing a donation drive to help.

The campaign, called “Con SOLidez cobijemos una familia” (“With SOLidarity, let’s cover a family”), runs from November 23, 2026 through January 3, 2027, according to an announcement from the XV Ayuntamiento de Los Cabos, the municipal government.

Where to Drop Off Donations

Donations go to a collection point in the courtyard of the Palacio Municipal, the city hall on Boulevard Mijares in San José del Cabo. The drive accepts new items only: blankets, comforters, sweaters and jackets. Used clothing is not part of this campaign.

The city has not published drop-off hours or a dedicated phone line for the campaign. The municipal government’s general line is (624) 146-7600, and DIF Los Cabos posts updates on its official social media.

Why It Matters for Local Families

DIF says the goal is to protect families in greatest need through the winter, stating that “en Los Cabos nadie debe pasar frío” (in Los Cabos, no one should go cold).

Local groups have organized similar winter drives before, as the Gazette has reported, including past toy and blanket drives for families in Baja California Sur.

An Easy Way to Give Back Locally

For seasonal residents arriving for the winter, the drive is a simple way to give locally: buy a new blanket or jacket and drop it off at city hall.

The collection runs from November 23 through January 3, so there’s time to add a donation to your holiday shopping list.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by Colectivo Pericú, Ayuntamiento de Los Cabos. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.