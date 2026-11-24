Baja California Sur ranked fourth among Mexico’s seafood-producing states in 2025, according to new figures released by the federal Secretaría de Agricultura y Desarrollo Rural (Sader), Mexico’s agriculture ministry. The state produced 313,063 tons of fish and seafood, behind Sonora, Sinaloa and Baja California.

The data, published to mark World Fisheries Day on Nov. 21, come from the Anuario Estadístico de Acuacultura y Pesca 2025, the annual fisheries and aquaculture yearbook compiled by Conapesca, Mexico’s national fisheries and aquaculture commission. Nationally, the four northwest states — Sonora, Sinaloa, Baja California and Baja California Sur — together accounted for 81.7% of everything Mexico pulled from its waters last year.

BCS Among Mexico’s Top Four Fishing States

Sonora led the country with 682,879 tons, followed by Sinaloa at 480,141 tons and Baja California at 325,246 tons. Baja California Sur came fourth with 313,063 tons.

Baja California Sur also leads Mexico in red lobster production, according to Posta.

Shrimp Drives Mexico’s Record Fisheries Value

Nationally, the value of Mexico’s fishing and aquaculture production jumped 31.2% in 2025 to 61.9 billion pesos, roughly $3.2 billion USD at current exchange rates, up from 47.2 billion pesos (about $2.5 billion USD) in 2024. Sader attributed the increase mainly to shrimp, whose production grew 21.6% over the year.

Shrimp alone generated 26.2 billion pesos, or about $1.4 billion USD, equal to 42.3% of the entire sector’s value. Octopus, tuna, tilapia, lobster, sardine, squid, crab, carp and red snapper followed shrimp in economic importance, according to the ministry’s statement.

Which Species and Coasts Lead Production

By weight, Mexico brought in 2,206,439 tons of seafood in 2025, up a modest 0.5% from 2,194,586 tons in 2024 but still above the country’s 10-year average. Five species made up more than two-thirds of that total: sardine (660,212 tons), shrimp (314,541 tons), tuna (214,227 tons), anchovy (198,296 tons) and squid (95,239 tons).

The Pacific coast remains the backbone of the industry, contributing 1,967,752 tons, or 89.1% of the national total. The Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean coasts added 213,105 tons, led by Veracruz, Yucatán, Campeche, Tabasco and Tamaulipas, while landlocked states contributed 25,582 tons.

Up Next in La Paz

A regional forum, Nuestros Mares 2026, is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, in La Paz to address fishing, aquaculture, regulation and marketing, according to Peninsular Digital.