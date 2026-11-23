A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in the El Zacatal neighborhood of San José del Cabo damaged nine properties before firefighters got it under control, according to the municipal government of Los Cabos. The blaze started around 4 p.m. at a secondhand furniture store called Segunda Gaetán, on Boulevard Dr. Ernesto Chanez Chávez at the corner of Antonio Castro, and spread to neighboring homes and businesses.

The San José del Cabo Fire Department sent 10 units and 52 firefighters, a mix of paid staff and volunteers, to fight the blaze. Crews worked for more than five hours before fully extinguishing it, fire commander Omar Barreras Núñez said.

Scope of the Damage

Preliminary estimates from the fire department put the damage at six apartments, one house and two businesses — nine properties in total. A person who was inside the store trying to move furniture out of the path of the flames suffered minor injuries during the rescue, according to local news outlet Colectivo Pericú. Two guard dogs that were on the property got out unharmed.

No one suffered serious injuries and there was no broader risk to the surrounding population, the fire department said. Fire crews coordinated with Protección Civil (the municipal civil protection agency), Seguridad Pública (public security) and CLAVE 1, a private prehospital emergency care provider, whose support was described as key to bringing the fire under control.

What Caused the Fire

Investigators have not yet determined what started the blaze. “Until now, the origin and cause of the fire remain unknown. It will be up to the Fire Department’s Fire Investigation unit to carry out the corresponding work,” the department said in a statement reported by Tribuna de México.

In a video update posted to the department’s Facebook page during the overnight hours, an unidentified firefighter said crews had to pull back at one point because of structural collapses and the risk posed near the adjacent market. He said teams returned to search for and rescue people trapped inside before the fire was fully contained, and asked residents to stay in a safe location while the operation continued.

Fire Safety Reminders for Dense Residential Areas

El Zacatal, like many neighborhoods in San José del Cabo, mixes apartment buildings, homes and small commercial storefronts close together, which can let a fire in one building spread quickly to its neighbors. Commander Barreras Núñez urged residents not to approach the scene of a fire or similar emergency and to give way to emergency vehicles so crews can work without obstruction.

He also repeated a standing recommendation for business owners: secure commercial properties and follow applicable safety regulations to help prevent this kind of incident. Residents who want to report a fire or suspicious smoke can call the fire department directly rather than wait to see how a small blaze develops, advice that applies across Los Cabos fire departments as they head into another busy season.