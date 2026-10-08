Cabo San Lucas Shifts Pothole Repairs to Nighttime

Cabo San Lucas drivers who hit fewer traffic jams around construction crews this week can thank a scheduling change at city hall. The municipal Public Works and Human Settlements Department has moved its pothole-patching program to nighttime hours, aiming to get repairs done without snarling daytime traffic.

The shift comes as part of an ongoing citywide pothole program, following instructions from Municipal President Christian Agúndez Gómez to improve road conditions and driver safety across Cabo San Lucas. The department, led by architect Christopher Enríquez González, says the goal is simple: fix the roads without making the drive worse in the meantime.

Which Streets Are Getting Fixed First

Crews have already completed work in the Sanluqueña neighborhood, with Enríquez González personally coordinating the effort on site, according to the city’s announcement. Night shifts are continuing this week in other sectors of Cabo San Lucas, though the city has not released a full street-by-street schedule.

The program is part of routine street maintenance for the delegación, the municipal term for the local administrative district that includes Cabo San Lucas. Anyone who has reported a pothole through official channels in recent months has likely contributed to the list of locations crews are now working through — a process outlined in Gringo Gazette’s earlier guide on how to report a Los Cabos pothole.

Why the City Moved Repairs to Nighttime

Daytime road work in Cabo San Lucas tends to back up traffic fast, especially on narrower streets without easy detours. By shifting crews to after-dark hours, the city says it can keep vehicle flow smoother during the day and cut down on frustration for drivers and public transit users alike. Officials describe it as a way to address surface deterioration while minimizing disruption — the same logic behind earlier patching efforts on the Transpeninsular Highway.

What Drivers Should Watch For After Dark

Night construction zones come with their own hazards, even when traffic volume is lower. Visibility drops, worker reflective gear and cones can be harder to spot at a distance, and freshly patched asphalt may still be curing. Drivers moving through any marked work zone after dark should slow down earlier than usual, give crews and equipment extra space, and avoid distractions like phones until clear of the area.

Road crews aren’t the only nighttime hazard worth factoring in. Los Cabos has seen a steady rise in traffic collisions in recent reporting, and unlit or partially repaired stretches of road can compound the risk for anyone driving unfamiliar streets after dark, including visitors in rental cars.

What’s Next

The city has not announced an end date for the nighttime patching program, and officials indicate crews will continue rotating through additional sectors of Cabo San Lucas in the coming weeks. Residents who notice a pothole not yet on the repair list can still submit it through the city’s standard reporting channels. For now, drivers passing through marked zones after sunset should expect temporary lane narrowing, slower speeds, and the occasional detour sign — a small trade-off, city officials say, for smoother pavement and lighter daytime traffic.