Baja California Sur lawmakers have approved a reform that broadens legal access for assistance and emotional-support animals in public spaces statewide, a change that affects both residents with disabilities and travelers who rely on service dogs.

The state legislature, known as the Congreso del Estado de BCS, passed the measure through its current session, the XVII Legislatura. The reform updates existing rules that previously covered only “perros de servicio,” or service dogs, replacing that narrower term with the broader category of “animal de asistencia,” or assistance animal, according to BCS Noticias.

What the Reform Actually Changes

The reform is aimed at strengthening the rights of people who rely on assistance and emotional-support animals by recognizing and regulating their access to public spaces. It also opens the door to future rules that distinguish the different functions of assistance animals, set accreditation requirements and define the conditions for their access to public and private places.

The reform also adds a requirement: assistance animals accompanying people with disabilities must wear a harness or vest that is visible to the public.

Separately, the legislation adds a clause to the state’s anti-discrimination statute. Blocking, limiting or placing conditions on the access of a person with a disability because they are accompanied by an assistance or support animal is now formally classified as a discriminatory act.

Who Pushed the Proposal

The dictamen was presented by the Permanent Commission on Ecology, Environment and Natural Resources, made up of Deputy Erick Ivan Agundez Cervantes, Deputy Karina Olivas Parra and Deputy Sergio Polanco Salaices. The original proposal came from Livier Rueda Zarzosa, president of Red Violeta BCS A.C., a civil association that worked with lawmakers on the bill’s language.

Why It Matters for Visitors and Residents

For seasonal residents and visitors who travel with a service animal, the change gives both handlers and businesses a clearer legal standard for access to restaurants, shops and other public places.

What Happens Next

Like other state legislation, the reform takes effect once it is published in the BCS official gazette. Its specific rules on accreditation and access conditions have not yet been released.