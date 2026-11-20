Los Cabos’ ninth annual Expo Tequila y Mezcal opens today, Friday, November 20, at Plaza Puerto Paraíso in Cabo San Lucas, on the marina side of the shopping center. The inauguration ceremony starts at 5 p.m., and admission is free, according to the City of Los Cabos.

The event, now in its ninth year, is organized by the municipal government under Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez. It brings together producers and exhibitors from different regions of Mexico alongside residents and visitors curious about tequila, mezcal and the culture surrounding them.

What’s Happening at Plaza Puerto Paraíso

The program includes a commercial exhibition area, artistic performances, tastings and family-friendly activities, according to the municipal announcement.

A Social Cause Built Into the Celebration

Gilda Badillo, the city’s tourism promotion coordinator for Cabo San Lucas, represented municipal tourism director Ana Gabriela Navarro González at the press event announcing this year’s expo. She said initiatives like this one help diversify the destination’s tourism offerings while creating space for showcasing Mexican products, cultural exchange and participation from both residents and visitors.

Badillo also highlighted the expo’s social component: this year’s edition includes a toy drive, with donations going to children in the neighborhoods with the greatest needs during the upcoming December holidays. The city has not yet announced where or how donations will be collected.

Why the Timing Matters

The expo opens as Los Cabos heads into its busy winter season, and with free entry it offers residents and visitors a no-cost way to sample both tequila and mezcal from producers across Mexico.

The city has not yet published a closing date or a list of participating brands. Friday’s 5 p.m. opening is the confirmed start; check the City of Los Cabos’ official channels for updates on how long the exhibition will run.