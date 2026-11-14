KM de Amor Charity Run Set for Dec. 5 in Los Cabos

Runners looking for a reason to lace up before the holidays have one circled for December 5. The XV Ayuntamiento de Los Cabos (the current city government) is teaming up with Universidad Mundial, a private university in Los Cabos, and the Kilómetros de Amor initiative to host the “KM de Amor 2026” charity run.

The event carries the slogan “We run for those who taught us to walk,” and its goal is straightforward: collect donations that will go directly to day centers, known locally as casas de día, that serve older adults with limited economic resources.

Race Day Details: Times, Routes and Registration

The run starts at 7:00 a.m. at Universidad Mundial, with check-in open from 6:00 to 6:30 a.m. that morning. Organizers have set two distances — 3 kilometers and 5 kilometers — split into four age or category groups, so both casual walkers and competitive runners have an option.

Registration is handled through a QR code included in the official event announcement, and additional updates are posted on the Instagram account @carrera_km_de_amor. Organizers are encouraging runners to sign up ahead of time rather than wait for race-day registration.

What to Bring: The Donation List

Rather than treating this purely as a bib-and-medal event, organizers are asking participants to bring practical items for the day centers. According to the official announcement from the municipality, accepted donations include wet wipes, diapers, protective floor mats, clothing, shoes, personal hygiene products, non-perishable food, canes, blankets, socks and bath towels.

Organizers are also collecting colored pencils, crayons, books and educational games, which day centers use for activities with the seniors they serve. The mix of items reflects the dual purpose of the centers: providing basic care supplies while keeping residents engaged day to day.

Why the City Is Backing This Run

City officials describe the race as part of a broader push by Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez to encourage civic participation and support for older adults in Los Cabos. It’s one of several community-driven races that have popped up around the municipality this year, following events like the downtown Cabo San Lucas charity race, which also drew runners and donors from the local expat and resident community.

What to Know Before You Register

With the race about three weeks out, there’s enough lead time for visiting runners who split their year between Los Cabos and elsewhere to work it into their travel plans. Those arriving later in December won’t be able to wait until the last minute, since the QR-code registration and the 6:00 a.m. check-in window leave little room for walk-up sign-ups on race morning.

Anyone planning to run — or simply drop off a donation — can find the registration link and ongoing updates through the event’s Instagram page. For families looking for a low-key way to give back before the holidays, this one asks for little more than a morning jog and a bag of supplies.