Traffic Collisions Keep Rising in Cabo San Lucas

Traffic accidents in Cabo San Lucas increased nearly 10 percent during the first six months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, making vehicle collisions the leading cause of emergency calls to local fire departments.

According to Commander Ulises Sandoval of the Cabo San Lucas Fire and Rescue Department, his crews responded to 426 vehicle-related emergencies between January and June. The incidents included rear-end collisions, rollovers, head-on crashes, pedestrian accidents and motorcycle crashes.

“We’re talking about Cabo San Lucas alone,” Sandoval told Tribuna de México. “During this semester there have been 426 services in all categories. It’s truly a concerning figure.”

Why the Numbers Keep Rising

Sandoval pointed to several factors driving the increase. Chief among them: more vehicles on the road, lax licensing procedures, distracted driving, and alcohol consumption behind the wheel. The city’s rapid growth has brought more cars but not necessarily more awareness of road safety.

The rise in vehicle accidents mirrors a broader trend in emergency services. Overall, the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department handled 2,843 emergency calls in the first half of 2026, a 28.9 percent jump compared to the same period in 2025, according to El Sudcaliforniano.

For residents and visitors alike, the message is straightforward: expect more traffic, more delays, and more reason to drive defensively. The city’s infrastructure is trying to keep pace with its population, but fatal traffic accidents remain a persistent concern.

What Drivers Should Know

The data covers rear-end collisions, rollovers, head-on crashes, pedestrian strikes and motorcycle incidents. Each category has climbed month over month so far this year. Bomberos officials say driver inattention and poor licensing enforcement contribute to the problem, along with an expanding vehicle fleet that strains existing roads.

Whether the city will respond with stricter enforcement, improved driver education or new infrastructure remains to be seen. In the meantime, local authorities are urging motorists to put down their phones, avoid alcohol and pay attention. Such is life in a growing destination where tourism, new residents and expanding services all converge on the same roads.