La Paz’s Night of the Stars Returns With Inclusive Focus

La Paz will once again turn its attention skyward on Saturday, November 14, when Noche de las Estrellas 2026 (Night of the Stars) takes over the Centro Deportivo Municipal “El Piojillo” starting at 5:00 p.m. The free event blends telescope viewing, science talks and live entertainment with accessibility features built in from the start, rather than added as an afterthought.

The fair is aimed at making astronomy and science genuinely reachable for attendees with disabilities and neurodivergence, according to BCS Noticias. That approach builds on the 2025 edition, which made La Paz the first inclusive national venue for Night of the Stars, a model local organizers are now building on this year.

What’s Happening at El Piojillo

Attendees can look through telescopes for guided sky observation, sit in on two science conferences and a panel discussion, and catch musical and artistic performances throughout the evening. There will also be interactive augmented reality stations, giving kids and adults alike a hands-on way to explore the universe without needing to understand the science behind it first.

More than 20 organizations are taking part, helping bring science and knowledge closer to families in La Paz, said Fabricio Arraut, the city’s municipal director of Inclusion. A costume contest with an astronomical theme will also run in three age categories — children, teens and young adults — with participants encouraged to dress as planets, stars or other cosmic inspirations.

Built for Sensory and Accessibility Needs

Organizers say the event has been designed so that barriers don’t get in the way of curiosity. That includes interpretation in Mexican Sign Language (LSM), accessible printed materials, and sensory activities adapted for different needs.

A dedicated “regulation zone” will also be available — a quiet space set up for anyone who needs to step away from noise, lights or crowds and reset in a calmer environment.

Food, Vendors and the Bigger Picture

Families attending the fair will also find a commercial zone where local businesses will sell food, drinks and other products, giving the evening a community market feel alongside the science programming.

Organizers describe Night of the Stars as an effort to bring science communication and cultural expression together in a space built without barriers. For residents weighing weekend plans, it’s a free, family-friendly option on Saturday evening at El Piojillo, starting at 5 p.m.