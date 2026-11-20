Weeks after new port fees took effect at the Cabo San Lucas marina, the people who use its docks every day took their complaint to the Senado de la República, Mexico’s Senate, on Wednesday. At a press conference there, boat operators, sportfishing and bait-fishing groups and local business owners said some charges under the new federal port tariff schedule jumped as much as 666%, HOY BCS reported. Nobody at the microphone argued against paying fees. The argument was over whether the new ones can be paid.

UnoTV, citing the tariffs published by the port administration, ASIPONA, gave a few daily examples: sportfishing boats went from 17 to 117 pesos a day, recreational yachts from 64 to 351 pesos, and use of the launch ramp from 30 to more than 215 pesos. At El Médano beach, Raúl Olivares, who heads the association of water-sports providers there, said ramp users face a 530% increase. He said his members used to pay 80 pesos, roughly $4, each time a boat went in or out, and that the new rate doesn’t work for the 140 families across 21 companies he represents. His counter-offer is a flat 110 pesos, about $6, per trailer entering the ramps, which he plans to present to the Secretaría de Marina.

Who’s Exposed and How Much

The stakes extend well beyond one beach. José Manuel Ochoa, president of the Los Cabos nautical tourism business association, said roughly 1,400 tourism service providers depend on the port, and warned that the new rates could force businesses to close.

Bait fishermen, who supply live bait to the sportfishing fleet, say they are caught in the same squeeze. “Sport fishing is what grows the port of Los Cabos, not the other way around,” said Janet Ordaz, who represents the bait and small-scale fishing sector.

Yolanda Cortés, president of the Asociación Mar de Cortés, asked the Secretaría de Marina, the Navy department that oversees Mexico’s ports, to act as an impartial authority and review the charges with the people who pay them. “We know we have to pay, we accept that, and we have done so for years,” she said. Jaqueline Liceaga, secretary of the nautical tourism association, said the rates were set without taking the port’s productive sectors into account.

PAN Picks Up the Complaint

What moves this from a dockside grievance to something with legislative teeth is who showed up to listen. The Senate press conference was convened by Senator Susana Zatarain and led by Ricardo Anaya, coordinator of PAN senators, Mexico’s center-right opposition party, in the national Congress. Zatarain questioned why the increases were set unilaterally, without prior consultation, and warned the fallout is already visible on the ground. Federal deputy Francisco “Pancho” Pelayo echoed the sector’s own framing, saying businesses aren’t refusing to pay their obligations but want rates set with fairness and equity, not imposed without weighing the cost to jobs.

Pelayo told the operators that PAN legislators in both chambers would back their push for a review, and PAN lawmakers committed to raising the issue with federal authorities. Zatarain has also filed a point of agreement in the Senate asking the Secretaría de Marina and ASIPONA to suspend the new charges temporarily, UnoTV reported, and Governor Víctor Castro Cosío has asked the Navy for a meeting to review the increases. Operators say they could file amparo lawsuits if the rates aren’t changed. ASIPONA, which is part of the Navy, defended the update in a November 5 statement, saying the new charges follow technical, operational and administrative criteria and were authorized by the Navy’s port authority and published in the Diario Oficial, Meganoticias and Tribuna de México reported. It also acknowledged the concerns of the fishing, tourism and nautical sectors. The fees remain in effect.

The Navy took control of the marina in 2024, when the federal government did not renew the lease held by Fonatur and operator IGY, as the Gazette reported at the time. For now, anyone who runs a boat out of the marina should watch for whether federal authorities agree to pause collection while the tariffs are reviewed.