Los Cabos road crews worked overnight on the Transpeninsular Highway near Cabo Real this week, patching damaged asphalt as part of the city’s intensive pothole program, the municipal government said Wednesday.

The Transpeninsular Highway, also known as Federal Highway 1, is the main road connecting San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. Cabo Real sits along that corridor, between the two cities, in an area lined with resorts, golf courses and beach clubs that see heavy traffic from both tourists and daily commuters.

Why the Work Is Happening at Night

Los Cabos Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez personally supervised the overnight repair work, according to a statement from the municipal government of Los Cabos. The project falls under the city’s Programa Intensivo de Bacheo, or Intensive Pothole Program, carried out through the municipal Public Works Department.

Crews scheduled the repairs for nighttime hours specifically to reduce disruption to daytime traffic, deploying work teams and specialized machinery to repair damaged pavement, the municipal statement said. The approach mirrors a shift the city made earlier this year when it moved pothole crews in downtown Cabo San Lucas to nighttime schedules to keep traffic moving during the day.

The city has not said how many more nights the Cabo Real work will take or announced any detours. If you drive the corridor late, watch for crews and machinery and slow down through work zones.

More Repaving on the Way

According to Colectivo Pericú, Agúndez Gómez used the site visit to announce two additional repaving projects elsewhere in the municipality. One will cover the stretch between the Cabo San Lucas municipal delegation office and the Plaza Patios exit. The other targets the road connecting the La Sanluqueña area with the Puente 2015 bridge.

Neither of those projects has a confirmed start date yet. The mayor said the road near Cabo Real sees constant traffic and needs to stay in good condition for the safety of everyone who uses it daily, and acknowledged that other roads around the municipality still need attention as the broader pothole and resurfacing program continues.

Updates on the work are posted through the Los Cabos municipal government’s official channels.