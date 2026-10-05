Los Cabos Schools Reopen as Rachel’s Rains Clear

Students across Los Cabos were back in the classroom Monday, Oct. 5, after Baja California Sur’s State Civil Protection Council ordered a return to normal classes at all educational levels and in both morning and afternoon shifts, according to a statement from the state government. The order ends several days of suspended classes tied to heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Rachel.

Officials said the decision was made once conditions in the municipality were considered safe for students, teachers and school staff. The council asked residents to keep watching official channels for updates, noting that state, municipal and federal authorities will keep monitoring conditions in case of any new weather developments.

Why Classes Were Suspended

Rachel’s remnants brought sustained rainfall to Los Cabos over the weekend, prompting the municipality to activate a preventive operation in flood-prone neighborhoods of Cabo San Lucas. Carlos Castro, the city’s director of social development, led a supervision tour alongside housing officials, Protección Civil (Civil Protection, the government agency responsible for disaster preparedness and emergency response), municipal police and Mexican Navy personnel, according to the Los Cabos municipal government.

Evacuation brigades remained on standby for families living near arroyos — the dry washes and drainage channels that can flood quickly during heavy rain — and water running through them. “Estamos en territorio atendiendo donde más se necesita,” Castro said, urging residents to follow official instructions and move to temporary shelters if needed. The warning echoed past incidents in the region, including a case in which vehicles became trapped in flooded arroyos during an earlier storm.

Shelters Stand Down

Four temporary shelters had been operating across the municipality during the worst of the rain. Sol Delgado Moreno, honorary president of the Los Cabos DIF (the municipal family welfare agency), toured all four sites overnight Sunday to confirm they had mattresses, food, drinking water and basic medical care available, according to the municipal government.

“Nuestra prioridad es que ninguna familia se sienta sola,” Delgado Moreno said during the inspection. With classes resuming and the rain forecast clearing, officials indicated conditions no longer required the shelters, though no official stand-down order had been reported as of publication.

What’s Next

With classes back on and shelters no longer needed, Los Cabos returns to its normal school calendar this week. Authorities continue to advise against crossing arroyos and drainage channels on foot or by vehicle until local officials confirm conditions have fully normalized, since runoff can continue for hours after rain stops.

Residents and visitors can check updates through the official accounts of the Los Cabos municipal government and the state Protección Civil office. Those seeking emergency assistance can call 911, the number used throughout Mexico for police, fire and medical emergencies.