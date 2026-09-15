Los Cabos Schools Closed Tuesday After Heavy Rain

Schools across Los Cabos will remain closed Tuesday, September 15, for both morning and afternoon shifts due to ongoing rain and weather risk, according to an official announcement from the Baja California Sur State Civil Protection Council.

The suspension covers all education levels — from preschool through university — as well as public and private daycares. The preventive measure aims to protect the safety of students, teachers, staff and families as rain continues to affect the southern zone of the state.

Why Classes Are Suspended

The council made the decision after evaluating weather conditions expected for the Los Cabos area. Heavy precipitation has caused flooding in urban arroyos, pooling on major roadways and traffic disruptions in both Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo.

State authorities are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay alert for updates from official channels. Officials emphasized that families should not attempt to cross flooded areas, arroyos or streets with significant standing water.

What Parents and Residents Should Know

The State Civil Protection Council will continue monitoring conditions throughout Tuesday and will issue further guidance if additional preventive measures become necessary. Parents and teachers are advised to check official Civil Protection accounts and local school communications for updates on when classes will resume.

For visitors and seasonal residents, the suspension serves as a reminder that rain forecasts remain active across Baja California Sur. The National Weather Service maintains updated forecasts and storm alerts at smn.conagua.gob.mx.

Authorities recommend following official Civil Protection channels at the national, state and municipal levels for real-time weather information and safety advisories as conditions develop.