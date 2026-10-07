La Paz Offers Up to 35% Property Tax Discount in October

Property owners in La Paz have a new reason to pay their 2027 property tax early. The city council approved a sliding-scale discount program during its 26th ordinary session that rewards advance, one-time payments, with the biggest savings available this month, according to city hall records.

The Programa Temporal de Descuentos — a temporary discount program run through the municipal treasury — takes effect Friday, October 9, and stays open through March 31, 2027. Predial is the annual property tax charged by Mexican municipalities, similar to property tax bills in the U.S. or Canada, and is typically based on a property’s assessed cadastral value rather than current market value.

How the Discounts Work

The earlier you pay, the more you save. For the 2027 tax year, the Ayuntamiento de La Paz — the city’s municipal government — is offering a 30% discount plus an extra 5% for anyone who pays in full between October 9 and October 31, for a combined 35% off.

After that, the discount steps down month by month: 30% in November, 25% in December, 20% in January, 15% in February and 10% in March. All of these discounts apply only to payments made in a single lump sum, not installments.

What About Back Taxes?

Owners who are behind on predial from 2026 or earlier years can also catch a break. The city is offering a 20% discount on overdue property tax from October 9 through November 30, dropping to 15% for the month of December.

Separately, anyone with outstanding fines and surcharges tied to 2026 or earlier can get a 50% discount on those penalties through the end of the year. Residents who have an existing installment payment plan can still qualify for the discounts, but only if they pay off the full remaining balance within the program’s deadlines.

Who Doesn’t Qualify

Not everyone gets to stack these savings. The program excludes anyone already receiving a special predial rate, including seniors, retirees, pensioners and people with disabilities — those existing discounts aren’t combined with the new ones.

The program also doesn’t apply retroactively. Taxes or penalties paid before October 9 won’t be refunded, credited or adjusted once the discount window opens, city officials noted in the original announcement.

How and Where to Pay

Property owners can pay in person at any municipal cajas recaudadoras (tax collection windows) or through several digital options: the App La Paz, the visorurbano.lapaz.gob.mx portal, the official lapaz.gob.mx website, or self-service kiosks around the city. Property owners based outside Mexico for part of the year may find the online and app-based payment options the most practical way to lock in October’s higher discount without an in-person visit.

For anyone who owns real estate in La Paz, the math is straightforward: the earlier the payment, the bigger the savings, with the window closing for good on March 31, 2027.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by BCS Noticias, diariohumano.com.mx, Tribuna de México. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.