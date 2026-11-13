BCS Finance Offices Closed Nov 13-16 for Remodel

If you were planning to make a state tax payment, handle vehicle paperwork or take care of any other business with the state of Baja California Sur this week, you’ll want to reschedule. The Secretaría de Finanzas y Administración, the state agency that handles tax payments, vehicle fees and other financial transactions, is suspending all citizen services from November 13 through 16 while it remodels its offices.

The closure isn’t limited to walk-in counters. Online services are affected too, because the remodeling work requires cutting electrical power to the buildings, which means the servers that run the agency’s digital platforms will be shut down as well. Anyone hoping to pay online instead of standing in line this weekend is out of luck.

Which Offices and Services Are Affected

The suspension applies to the agency’s central offices as well as its service kiosks (kioscos de servicio) located around the state. Both in-person and online transactions are paused, according to a brief statement the agency released announcing the closure.

Normal business hours are scheduled to resume Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at all locations. That means residents have no window left this week to finish state-level paperwork, but can count on a fresh start when offices reopen Tuesday, November 17.

Why It Matters for Property Owners

The timing is worth noting for anyone tracking property tax deadlines or discount windows. La Paz has run several predial discount programs this year, including periods offering up to 35% off in October and earlier 40% discounts on fines and surcharges for overdue payments. If your payment window overlaps with this closure, the lost days could matter, so it’s worth checking with your local municipal office (not the state finance office) about whether local deadlines shift accordingly.

The state agency also recently reminded residents about discounts on vehicle paperwork that remain valid through July 2027, so those transactions aren’t urgent this particular week.

What Else Is Happening This Weekend

The remodeling closure comes the same weekend as the Baja 1000, the off-road race that draws competitors and spectators from around the world to the peninsula. Schools across all five municipalities of Baja California Sur were closed Friday, November 13, because of race-related activity, a separate measure from the finance office closure. The state government had pushed back earlier in the week on rumors that government employees generally would be given time off for the race, clarifying that the finance office suspension is strictly tied to the remodeling project and not the event.

What to Do Before Tuesday

If you have state-level paperwork pending, plan to wait until offices reopen November 17, since the closure that began Friday, November 13 is already underway. Municipal services, such as local property tax payments handled directly through city hall, are a separate system and may not be affected, but it’s worth confirming locally if you’re racing a deadline. For routine transactions that can wait, the simplest move is just to pencil in next Tuesday.