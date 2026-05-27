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Mexico Registers Record Foreign Direct Investment

Sara AguilarbySara Aguilar
May 27, 2026
Two men in suits giving a presentation on a stage beside a large slide showing a bar chart of IED by country, with a banner reading '2026 año de Margarita Maza' on the left. Two men in suits giving a presentation on a stage beside a large slide showing a bar chart of IED by country, with a banner reading '2026 año de Margarita Maza' on the left.

Mexico recorded $23.591 billion US in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first quarter of 2026, the highest amount ever registered for the period and a 10% increase from the preliminary figure of $21.373 billion reported for the same period in 2025, the Ministry of Economy (SE) announced Monday.

During a press conference, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said new investments totaled $1.705 billion, up 7.5% from the $1.586 billion reported in the first quarter of last year.

Reinvestments climbed 33%, rising from $16.647 billion in the first three months of 2025 to $22.222 billion during the same period this year.

“This is also a very good sign because it means there is reinvestment in Mexico; otherwise, that reinvestment would lose momentum,” Ebrard said.

By sector, the Ministry of Economy reported that investment in financial services rose 28.8%, increasing from $5.321 billion to $6.851 billion. Vehicle manufacturing investment grew 20.4%, from $3.351 billion to $4.033 billion, while mining investment increased 39.7%, from $2.171 billion to $3.034 billion.

Foreign direct investment in construction surged 96.3%, rising from $742 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $1.456 billion in the same period this year. Investment in computer equipment and electronic components grew 58.7%, from $863 million to $1.370 billion.

Meanwhile, the transportation, postal and warehousing sector posted a 123% increase, with investment rising from $409 million to $913 million.

The United States remained the largest source of FDI in Mexico, contributing $10.21 billion, followed by Spain with $3.804 billion, Australia with $1.446 billion, Japan with $985 million and Canada with $894 million.

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Sara Aguilar
Sara, born in Mexico City, holds diplomas in cultural history, ESL instruction and broadcasting. She joined the Gringo Gazette in 2005, contributing stories on culture, history and news. She also paints in watercolor and occasionally writes under pen names.
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Sara AguilarbySara Aguilar
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