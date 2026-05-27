Mexico Registers Record Foreign Direct Investment

Mexico recorded $23.591 billion US in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first quarter of 2026, the highest amount ever registered for the period and a 10% increase from the preliminary figure of $21.373 billion reported for the same period in 2025, the Ministry of Economy (SE) announced Monday.

During a press conference, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said new investments totaled $1.705 billion, up 7.5% from the $1.586 billion reported in the first quarter of last year.

Reinvestments climbed 33%, rising from $16.647 billion in the first three months of 2025 to $22.222 billion during the same period this year.

“This is also a very good sign because it means there is reinvestment in Mexico; otherwise, that reinvestment would lose momentum,” Ebrard said.

By sector, the Ministry of Economy reported that investment in financial services rose 28.8%, increasing from $5.321 billion to $6.851 billion. Vehicle manufacturing investment grew 20.4%, from $3.351 billion to $4.033 billion, while mining investment increased 39.7%, from $2.171 billion to $3.034 billion.

Foreign direct investment in construction surged 96.3%, rising from $742 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $1.456 billion in the same period this year. Investment in computer equipment and electronic components grew 58.7%, from $863 million to $1.370 billion.

Meanwhile, the transportation, postal and warehousing sector posted a 123% increase, with investment rising from $409 million to $913 million.

The United States remained the largest source of FDI in Mexico, contributing $10.21 billion, followed by Spain with $3.804 billion, Australia with $1.446 billion, Japan with $985 million and Canada with $894 million.