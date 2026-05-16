Uber Launches Women Drivers Option Across Mexico and Cabo

Beginning the first week of May 2026, Uber officially launched its “Women Drivers” option in Los Cabos, Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Cancun.

The feature allows female riders to request female drivers through the Uber app. The rollout began Monday, May 4, though availability may vary by location as the service expands. Users in Cabo and other cities are encouraged to check the app to confirm whether the option has been activated in their area.

Uber said the launch targets key markets where demand for private transportation continues to grow, particularly in major tourist destinations and urban centers.

The feature builds on Uber’s existing “Women” option introduced in 2020, which allowed female drivers to choose trips with women passengers. The updated service now extends that preference to female riders as well.

The Women Drivers option will operate daily between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. If no female driver is available nearby or wait times are too long, the app will suggest alternative ride options with the rider’s approval.

The system includes three ways to use the feature: setting it as a permanent preference, scheduling rides in advance, or requesting a ride immediately. Uber said the flexibility is designed to accommodate different travel habits, especially in tourism-heavy cities such as Los Cabos and Cancun.

The company says the initiative is aimed at inclusion and safety, responding to growing demand for gender-specific ride options amid broader concerns about personal security and transportation access.

The launch also comes during an ongoing regulatory debate surrounding rideshare operations in Mexico. A recent court ruling reaffirmed that the National Guard cannot block Uber drivers from operating at the country’s airports, an issue that has intensified competition in major tourist destinations.