Transportation Companies, Government Unite Against Illegal Transport Operations

Tourist transportation companies and the Baja California Sur government have agreed to coordinate efforts to combat illegal transportation services operating in Los Cabos.

The agreement follows weeks of protests and street blockades by licensed tourist transport operators demanding stricter enforcement against unregulated, or “pirate” transportation companies. State officials and industry representatives have now opened formal dialogue to review transportation regulations and improve oversight in the sector.

Industry leaders said one of the main goals is to address irregularities in the state’s transportation system and strengthen inspection measures.

After weeks of tension between transport companies and state authorities, both sides reached an agreement to review regulations governing luxury tourist transportation and increase actions against illegal operators.

The demonstrations were led by transport associations that argued some inspection operations and the implementation of QR code requirements were carried out outside the legal framework.

Baja California Sur Governor, Víctor Castro, said the meeting marked the beginning of closer coordination between the government and licensed transport companies. “It was very helpful to meet with representatives of the transportation companies,” Castro said. “We reached several agreements that we will continue implementing together. There is a strong commitment to ending piracy and ensuring everyone operates legally.”

Gerardo García, a member of the May 1st Association, said transport representatives presented their concerns directly to the governor and agreed to maintain ongoing communication with state officials.

“We agreed to resume dialogue and work together with the government to solve the problem of pirate transportation, which is a complex issue,” García said.

Transport associations said they were encouraged by the government’s commitment to combating irregular and illegal transportation services, including unauthorized taxis and luxury tourist vehicles. Operators say illegal competition damages both the industry’s competitiveness and the image of the region.

In response to ongoing service disruptions and disputes within the sector, the government plans to expand checkpoints, enforce stricter permitting requirements, and establish regulated passenger pickup zones as part of a broader transportation oversight strategy.