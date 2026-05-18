Mexico’s Tourism Sector Maintains a Solid Trend in the First Trimester of 2026

Mexico’s tourism sector began 2026 with stronger visitor flows and a modest rise in spending, underscoring the industry’s continued momentum.

In the first quarter of the year, 8,012,213 international travelers entered the country, an 8.5 percent increase compared with the same period in 2025, according to data released Friday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Of the total, 48.4 percent were international tourists, foreign visitors who stayed at least one night, marking a 4.2 percent increase year over year. The remaining 51.6 percent were international day-trippers who did not spend the night.

Total spending by international travelers reached $3.27 billion, up 0.4 percent from a year earlier. Average spending stood at $407.90 per traveler, with international tourists spending $776.30 on average and day-trippers $61.90.

The figures come from INEGI’s International Travelers Survey (EVI), which tracks the number of inbound and outbound travelers, their expenditures, country of residence, and general travel characteristics.

INEGI classifies international tourists as either border or non-border visitors. In February, non-border tourists, those traveling beyond border regions, totaled 2,304,933, accounting for 59.4 percent of entries. Border tourists made up the remaining 40.6 percent, with 1,575,879 arrivals.

Among non-border tourists, the primary reason for travel was vacation, recreation, or leisure, with 1,776,185 visitors. This was followed by visits to family or friends (386,091) and business or professional purposes (115,170).

Most non-border tourists came from the United States, with 1,295,151 arrivals. Visitors from South America and the Caribbean totaled 356,102, while 303,254 arrived from Canada. Europe accounted for 163,955 visitors, Central America for 134,105, and Asia for 32,511, with the restcoming from other regions.

Border tourists typically stay within border areas for short stays, while non-border tourists travel farther into the country, tend to stay longer, and generally generate greater economic impact, according to INEGI.