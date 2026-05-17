La Paz Classic Car Club Show to Raise Funds for Police Officers with Cancer

The La Paz Classic Car Club will hold a classic car exhibition on the Malecón boardwalk on July 25, with proceeds benefiting 14 police officers in the state capital who are undergoing cancer treatment.

The event will mark the club’s 15th anniversary and its fifth national classic car gathering. Activities are scheduled from 11 a.m. to midnight along the boardwalk between General Manuel Márquez de León and Nicolás Bravo streets, where organizers expect more than 250 vehicles from across Baja California Sur.

La Paz Classic Car Club President Alfredo Rodríguez said the event will feature live music and entertainment for visitors viewing the antique and restored vehicles. General admission will be free, although donations will be requested for access to the seating area during performances by the headline group, Los Muecas.

“We are going to have three bands performing, and the headline group will be Los Muecas,” Rodríguez said. “There will be chairs on site so people can enjoy the show comfortably while supporting our police officers battling cancer with donations that will help cover their treatment expenses.”

Rodríguez said registration fees for vehicle owners will range between 300 and 400 pesos ($17 to $23 USD) per vehicle, although the final amount has not yet been confirmed. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, certificate of participation, technical data sheet and access to sponsor-supported raffles.

To qualify for the event, vehicles must be at least 30 years old and be original dealership models, whether fully restored or still under repair. Rodríguez said visitors will be allowed to take photographs with some of the cars but asked the public not to climb on the vehicles to avoid damage.

The national gathering will begin July 24 with preregistration and a welcome event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Mi Plaza La Paz on Mariano Abasolo Street between Algodón and Bugambilias streets.

“Last year we had around 230 vehicles. Our goal now is 250 or more, exclusively classic cars,” Rodríguez said. “No modified or off-road vehicles, only classic cars. We are also coordinating with municipal authorities and Civil Protection because safety is very important. Each vehicle must have a fire extinguisher, and firefighters, water tankers and ambulances will be on site during the event.”

Rodríguez said this is the third time the car show has been organized to support municipal police officers with cancer. Following procedures established in previous years, funds raised through the festival and raffles organized by the officers will be distributed about a week after the event concludes.

He added that the previous three editions of the fundraiser generated approximately 270,000 pesos (about $16,000 USD), which was distributed among the officers to help cover medical expenses.

In addition to the car show, performances by Grupo Ámbar and Grupo Latino will begin at 4 p.m., while Los Muecas will close the evening with a performance from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Rodríguez said the La Paz Classic Car Club currently has 33 members who organize community activities throughout the year in neighborhoods and recreational areas across La Paz and the Baja California Sur region.