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Dos Mares 500-Mile Race

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
April 27, 2026
Poster for the Dos Mares 500 Mile Race in Baja California, Mexico with a rugged off-road vehicle kicking up dust. Poster for the Dos Mares 500 Mile Race in Baja California, Mexico with a rugged off-road vehicle kicking up dust.

The Dos Mares 500 race, scheduled for May 1-3, will finish in San José del Cabo. The municipality of Los Cabos is preparing to host the King Shocks Dos Mares 500, which will cross natural landscapes from the Gulf of California to areas near the Pacific Ocean.

The starting flag will be waved at noon in the hotel zone of San José del Cabo, beginning with the motorcycle category. Vehicle classes are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

The route includes checkpoints at Palo Escopeta, the road to Cabo Pulmo, Los Barriles, Los Planes, Ejido Álvaro Obregón and El Pescadero before ending at the official finish line in San José del Cabo.

Municipal Public Relations Director Víctor Montaño urged attendees to respect speed zones, remain in safe areas, keep the route clean and avoid behavior that could endanger participants and spectators.

“This event helps position Los Cabos as a venue for high-level competition, while also generating economic benefits and strengthening tourism in the municipality,” Montaño said.

The Dos Mares 500 off-road race began in 1994. It was begun by the Club Automovilístico La Paz, led by founder Ramón Murillo. The inaugural event was held from April 29 to May 1, 1994, in La Paz.

The race has since become a traditional annual event covering roughly 500 miles.

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Two 5K Road Races to Support Worthy Causes

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Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
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Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
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