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The First Women’s Shore Fishing Tournament Will Be Held in La Paz

bySara Aguilar
May 20, 2026
Woman standing on a rocky beach, fishing rod cast over turquoise ocean under a clear blue sky, wearing a sun hat and shorts. Woman standing on a rocky beach, fishing rod cast over turquoise ocean under a clear blue sky, wearing a sun hat and shorts.

The La Paz City Council invites everyone to the First Shore Fishing Tournament, “Violet Tide,” on June 6th at San Juan de la Costa beach, with a guaranteed prize pool of 20,000 pesos.

Shore Fishing Tournament for Women 2026

Hooray!

Christa González Robinson, head of the Municipal Institute for Women (IMM), announced that professional equipment is not required, and any type of rod or gear adapted for shore fishing will be permitted.

She added that the tournament is being held in coordination with the Fund for the Protection of Marine Resources (FONMAR). The prize pool will be distributed as follows: 5,000 pesos for first place, 3,000 for second, 2,000 for third, plus 10 additional prizes of 1,000 pesos each, to incentivize participation and recognize competitors’ efforts.

González Robinson explained that women who participated in the first “Shore Fishing Course for Women” will have their registration free of charge upon presenting their certificate at the time of registration, while the general registration fee is 200 pesos.

To participate, interested women should scan the QR code on the official poster or register through the following link: https://forms.gle/MFntdtUagHBrxUb27.

Poster publicitario para el 'Marea Violeta' Primer Torneo de Pesca de Orilla para Mujeres en Playa San Juan de La Costa, La Paz, B.C.S. Fecha: sábado 6 de junio de 2026; registro 06:30 AM y salida 07:00 AM. Premio garantizado de ,000 MXN. Incluye secciones de requisitos y equipo, cuota de recuperación, proceso de inscripción y datos para depósito/transferencia; QR para más información.

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Sara Aguilar
Sara, born in Mexico City, holds diplomas in cultural history, ESL instruction and broadcasting. She joined the Gringo Gazette in 2005, contributing stories on culture, history and news. She also paints in watercolor and occasionally writes under pen names.
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bySara Aguilar
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