The Long-Anticipated Glorieta Turnaround Is Finally Complete

More than 62,000 vehicles a day are expected to benefit from the completion of the Glorieta de las Mujeres Libres roundabout, a major infrastructure project designed to ease congestion and improve traffic flow between San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas.

After eight months of construction and months of traffic delays, the project officially opened Monday, May 25.

Urban Development authorities described the project as one of the most significant mobility improvements in Los Cabos, addressing what had long been considered one of the region’s worst traffic bottlenecks.

“It was one of the most problematic points in terms of mobility, both in San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas,” said Urban Development Director Roberto Flores. “More than 62,000 vehicles pass through this point daily, and traffic lines often stretched beyond Cerro Colorado.”

The project cost more than 700 million pesos, approximately $40.5 million USD, according to officials.

Flores said the opening of the side lanes and the four-lane underpasses, two heading toward Cabo San Lucas and two toward San José del Cabo, will significantly improve circulation and reduce travel times between the two cities. Officials say the upgraded roadway will help both local residents and the thousands of tourists who travel daily between resorts, the airport, and other destinations along the Los Cabos corridor.

For nearly a year, heavy traffic and long delays became part of daily life for commuters during peak hours. With construction now complete, officials expect a safer and more efficient flow of traffic throughout the corridor.

“At long last, the nightmare is over,” said one longtime commuter who has traveled daily between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo for the past 16 years.

BCS Governor Víctor Castro and Los Cabos Mayor Agúndez attended the inauguration ceremony, which also highlighted new murals added along the highway corridor.