Urban Growth Spurs Push to Update Los Cabos Risk Atlas

Authorities in Los Cabos are moving to modernize the Municipal Risk Atlas as rapid urban and population growth increases the need for stronger prevention and public safety measures.

The Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection and Risk Management reported that the current Risk Atlas must be updated to maintain accurate information on vulnerable zones, urban expansion, and potential emergency scenarios.

Francisco Cota, director of Civil Protection for Los Cabos, said the atlas has become outdated due to the municipality’s continued growth. In response, officials are developing a strategy that would allow continuous updates using real-time data.

Through the Civil Protection Commission of the Los Cabos City Council, authorities plan to implement a new update model that moves beyond the current system of revising the atlas every three years. The new approach would allow information to be incorporated as development occurs across the municipality.

“The Risk Atlas has become outdated due to the rapid growth we have experienced in the municipality of Los Cabos,” Cota said. “This update will help maintain accurate data as the municipality continues to develop.”

Cota said the objective is to keep the Risk Atlas continuously updated as urban development advances, strengthening risk prevention, public safety, and emergency response efforts.

He acknowledged that updating the atlas will require a significant investment but said the project stays a priority because of its importance to prevention, public safety, and urban planning in Los Cabos.