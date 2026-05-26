Mayor Agúndez Announces Pay Raise, New Equipment for Los Cabos Firefighters

Los Cabos Mayor Christian Agúndez announced a salary increase and new rescue equipment for the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department as part of an effort to improve firefighters’ working conditions.

Agúndez outlined several measures aimed at strengthening fire and emergency services in both Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. The initiatives are intended to improve conditions for firefighters and emergency personnel who respond to daily emergencies throughout the municipality.

The mayor said more financial support will be implemented to raise firefighters’ salaries and provide more dignified working conditions for personnel who face constant risks in the line of duty.

“This commitment reflects our deep gratitude and firm will to strengthen those on the front lines during critical situations,” Agúndez said. “Protecting those who protect us is a priority for this government.”

In addition to the salary increase, Agúndez announced the acquisition of two hydraulic rescue devices, commonly known as the “Jaws of Life.” The equipment will improve emergency response operations at vehicle accidents by helping firefighters safely extract trapped victims and reduce response times.

The mayor reiterated that civil protection and emergency preparedness remain key priorities of his administration.

“We are going to provide the Fire Department with better resources and conditions so that they can continue providing their service with the excellence that characterizes this noble institution,” Agúndez said. “Our commitment is clear: to support with concrete actions those who, with courage and dedication, safeguard our families every day.”

Municipal officials acknowledged that firefighters currently earn about 6,500 pesos ($376 USD) every two weeks, roughly $188 per week, an amount they described as insufficient given the dangers of the job. Authorities said the exact salary adjustment is still being evaluated to ensure fair compensation.