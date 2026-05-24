46th Annual La Paz Half Marathon

Organizers of the 46th Annual La Paz Coastal Half Marathon are expanding participation for this year’s event, increasing the number of available entries from 1,200 to 1,500 runners as part of the city’s anniversary celebrations.

The 13.1-mile race is one of the featured events commemorating the 491st anniversary of the founding of La Paz, founded in 1535.

Guillermo Ortalejo, the city’s director of sports, said registration has already reached 1,200 participants, including more than 100 children.

“We are going to expand registration to 1,500,” Ortalejo said.

The event is scheduled for May 31, 2026, with the race beginning at 6:30 a.m. at the kiosk along the Malecón boardwalk.

City officials, led by Mayor Milena Quiroga, said the marathon is part of a broader effort to promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen community engagement through sports and recreational activities.

“We are inviting the general public to participate; registration is free,” Ortalejo said. “What we want is to have a big celebration and commemorate the founding of La Paz.”

The event will feature races of 5, 10, 15, and 21 kilometers, along with a recreational walk and children’s races ranging from 200 to 500 meters. Organizers said the variety of events is designed to encourage participation from runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels.

Participants must complete an online registration form, download and sign a liability waiver, and submit the waiver along with a copy of an official ID at the El Piojillo Municipal Sports Center (CDM El Piojillo).

Ortalejo described the half marathon as one of the city’s most symbolic sporting traditions, noting that the 2026 edition marks the event’s 46th year.

More information and registration details are available at:

https://sites.google.com/view/dmdeventos