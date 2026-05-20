Profeco Warns Restaurants and Bars Over Mandatory Tips

Mexico’s Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) warned that restaurants, bars and hotels that impose mandatory tips or pressure customers into paying additional charges could face fines and possible closures.

The agency said it has received continued complaints about businesses automatically adding gratuities to bills or including extra percentages on bank and credit card charges without customers’ consent. Profeco reiterated that tips are voluntary and that requiring them constitutes an abusive practice punishable under federal law.

Under Article 10 of the Federal Consumer Protection Law, service providers are prohibited from imposing unfair conditions or added charges that were not previously agreed to by the consumer. The regulation also applies to surcharges for card payments and other unexpected fees added at the end of a transaction.

Profeco emphasized that tipping is considered a voluntary gratuity for service received. While leaving a tip is a common practice in restaurants and bars, the final decision belongs solely to the customer.

The agency said penalties will depend on the severity and frequency of violations, as well as the harm caused to consumers. Profeco can conduct inspections, review business practices and impose administrative sanctions on establishments that violate consumer protection regulations.

The problem has become increasingly common in tourist destinations and restaurant districts, where some businesses automatically add tips ranging from 10% to 20%. In many cases, customers do not notice the charge until payment is processed or report feeling pressured by staff to pay it.

Profeco recommended that consumers carefully review bills before paying and immediately question any unfamiliar charges. The agency also recommended keeping receipts to support possible formal complaints.

Businesses must display final prices clearly and remain transparent about any additional fees, Profeco said.

Consumers can file complaints through the agency’s official channels or by calling the Consumer Hotline at (555) 568-8722 or (800) 468-8722, available daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.