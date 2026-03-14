Red Cross Giving Day is on the Go

The 2026 fundraising campaign aims to strengthen units and expand coverage in hard-to-reach areas.

With a message he described as “unconventional,” the national president of the Mexican Red Cross, Carlos Freane, launched the 2026 Annual Fundraising Campaign and issued a direct appeal to various state governments to strengthen financial support mechanisms for the institution. The ceremony also marked the inauguration of the expansion of the National Red Cross Museum in the Historic Center of Mexico City.

The 2026 Mexican Red Cross annual fundraising campaign began in the municipality of Los Cabos under the slogan “What you see, we do together,” with a fundraising goal of 3 million pesos.

These funds will be used to strengthen the equipment, units, and operational tools necessary to maintain and improve emergency response in the region.

Saúl Fonseca, the state delegate for the corporation, emphasized that public support is fundamental, especially in a rapidly growing municipality like Los Cabos, where population growth also translates into a greater demand for pre-hospital services.

He explained that, compared to the previous year, the number of cases attended to increased by up to 12%, with Cabo San Lucas among the areas with the highest number of incidents and transfers.

Given this situation, the institution seeks to renew and expand its fleet of vehicles with appropriate technology able to respond to different types of emergencies, from car accidents to medical assistance at homes and in public spaces.

Among the priority projects is the acquisition of all-terrain vehicles, which will allow them to assist in hard-to-reach areas where conventional ambulances cannot go, such as rural roads or developing areas.

“We want to upgrade the equipment, transforming it into a faster response time for the public …what we want is to renew the equipment, such as defibrillators, tanks, everything used for services. Currently, the municipality helps us with a monthly subsidy and fuel; thanks to that, operations continue, but demand is always growing,” Fonseca commented.

Fonseca reiterated the invitation to the public, businesses, and the tourism sector to join the fundraising effort, either through traditional collections or through direct donations in cash and in kind, which are tax-deductible.

He emphasized that every contribution helps sustain a service that operates 365 days a year and that, in many cases, represents the difference between life and death.