4th Annual Maja El Grande Fishing Tournament Opens Registration in La Paz

Registration has opened for the 4th Annual Maja El Grande Fishing Tournament, set for July 11 – 12 in La Paz. Organizers announced a prize pool exceeding 1 million pesos (approximately $57,400 USD), with pre-registration beginning June 8. Entry fees are 9,000 pesos (about $520 USD) per team.

Martín Inzunza, director of FONMAR, said the tournament’s first three editions attracted 542 teams and distributed 11.8 million pesos (about $682,500 USD) in prize money. Organizers aim to surpass the record participation of 167 boats, set during the inaugural tournament.

“The prize money is already secured,” Inzunza said. “The Trust has contributed 800,000 pesos and Maja 500,000 pesos. Therefore, this tournament is not for profit. Its purpose is to promote fishing in La Paz and build a high-caliber competition that benefits the fishing community, service providers and the entire state.”

Inzunza said promotional efforts are targeting anglers in California, Texas and Canada. Approximately 10 Canadian teams, representing more than 40 anglers and family members, have already confirmed participation, double the number that attended the previous edition.

He added that the tournament’s registration fee is intended to keep the event accessible to a broad range of participants, consistent with efforts to expand sport fishing opportunities in Baja California Sur.

Conservation Awards and Tournament Structure

Tournament coordinator Cristian Mijares announced two new conservation-focused awards of 50,000 pesos (about $2,800 USD) each for anglers who release female dorado using catch-and-release practices.

“We are the first tournament promoting the conservation of female dorado,” Mijares said. “There are two special Catch and Release prizes of 50,000 pesos each. We want Baja California Sur to become a world capital of catch-and-release fishing.”

The tournament’s main prize structure includes 600,000 pesos for first place, 400,000 pesos for second and 200,000 pesos for third. Each boat may register four anglers plus a captain, with the option to add up to two additional participants for an extra fee.

Pre-registration locations include Ferremar, Bajamar, Tridente, Arjona and Punto Único.

Charity Events Benefit Local Causes

In addition to the tournament, organizers unveiled two charity events scheduled for the same weekend.

On July 11, during team registration along the La Paz waterfront, CANIRAC (National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry) and local restaurant staff will prepare one ton of verdillo ceviche using fish donated by FONMAR. The ceviche will be served on tostadas in exchange for voluntary donations beginning at 10 pesos. Proceeds will benefit the autism care program at CRIT Teletón La Paz.

On July 12, while tournament boats are at sea, a waiters’ race will be held from Cuauhtémoc Park to 5 de Mayo Street. Participants will navigate obstacles while carrying trays of drinks, with judges evaluating their ability to complete the course without spilling. Funds raised from the event will be used to purchase medicine for children receiving cancer treatment at the Juan María de Salvatierra General Hospital with Specialties.