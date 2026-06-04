UABCS Students Attend 3rd Annual State Sport Fishing Forum

Students and faculty from the Fisheries Engineering Program at the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS) participated in discussion panels alongside industry specialists and government officials during the 3rd Annual State Sport Fishing Forum, held at the La Paz Convention Center.

The event brought together researchers, authorities from all three levels of government, and representatives of the fishing and aquaculture sectors to examine proposals aimed at the sustainable management and use of marine resources.

Practical Learning Opportunities for Students

UABCS students, professors, and administrators took part in working groups throughout the forum, reinforcing the university’s commitment to providing students with practical, industry-focused learning opportunities.

Representing the university, Dr. Dante Salgado emphasized the value of connecting students with key stakeholders in the maritime sector before they enter the workforce.

According to university officials, participation in events such as the forum complements classroom instruction by exposing students to current industry challenges, opportunities, and market trends. Salgado noted that understanding the realities of the fishing and aquaculture industries is essential for students preparing for professional careers. He added that collaboration with fishing cooperatives, private-sector organizations, and government agencies plays an important role in the university’s academic planning.

“For our university, it is essential that students complement their training in spaces where they can learn firsthand about the challenges, opportunities, and trends that the market currently faces,” Salgado said.

Regional Focus on Marine Sustainability

The forum also highlighted the importance of cooperation between academic institutions and industry leaders across the Baja California Peninsula to promote the responsible management and long-term sustainability of marine species.