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SICT Launches Second Phase of Highway Pothole Repairs in Baja California Sur

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
June 12, 2026
Road construction crew in high-visibility outfits laying asphalt on a winding desert road with a roller and paving machine nearby. Road construction crew in high-visibility outfits laying asphalt on a winding desert road with a roller and paving machine nearby.

The Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) has completed the first phase of routine road maintenance under its “MegaBachetón” highway repair program and has begun the second phase of pothole repairs across Baja California Sur.

The first phase, which concluded on May 18, 2026, involved an investment of approximately $1.8 million USD. The second phase will add another $3 million US for continued highway improvements, bringing the total investment to approximately $4.8 million US.

Highway Maintenance Across Baja California Sur

Maintenance work includes pothole repairs, drainage cleaning, roadside vegetation clearing, and other technical measures designed to preserve roadway conditions. Officials said the program aims to keep highways free of potholes, reduce the risk of accidents, and improve driving conditions for motorists.

The project covers the Federal Toll-Free Highway Network in Baja California Sur, which spans 1,412.64 kilometers. The network includes 1,024 kilometers of tourist highway corridors, 260.29 kilometers of the basic highway network, and 128.34 kilometers of secondary roadways.

Maintenance efforts also included work on bridges throughout the highway system. According to SICT, repairs and conservation measures were carried out on key transportation infrastructure along major highway corridors in the state.

SICT said it is committed to maintaining roads in optimal condition to support safer, faster, and more comfortable travel for both residents and visitors throughout Baja California Sur.

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Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
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Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
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