Mexico Fast Becoming One of the Top Countries for International Conventions

Mexico strengthened its position as a leading destination for congresses and conventions, climbing five places in the 2025 International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) rankings. The country moved from 26th to 21st worldwide after hosting 191 international association congresses in 2025.

The improvement places Mexico as the fourth-largest meetings industry market in the Americas, behind only the United States, Canada and Brazil.

Mexico’s Growing Meetings Industry Strength

The results were announced by the Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR) during Mexico’s participation in IMEX Frankfurt 2026, one of the world’s premier events for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

According to SECTUR, the rise in the ICCA rankings reflects Mexico’s growing ability to attract international association meetings, one of the most valuable segments of the global meetings industry.

Representing Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez, Marcela Camacho, director general of Tourism Product Innovation at SECTUR, said the achievement was the result of close coordination among government agencies, destinations and private-sector stakeholders. “This result reflects the coordinated work between government, the private sector and destinations,” Camacho said. “Climbing five positions in the ICCA ranking demonstrates Mexico’s capacity and maturity in hosting meetings, as well as its infrastructure, connectivity and talent to compete with the world’s leading destinations.”

Mexico’s advancement was driven by the 191 international association congresses it hosted in 2025, helping solidify the country’s standing among the world’s top destinations for meetings and events.