How Ready Is Your Cabo Condo for Hurricane Season?

Owning or renting a condo in Cabo comes with certain luxuries: ocean views, breezy terraces, pool access, and neighbors who somehow always know where the best tacos are. But every summer, another reality arrives with the humidity: hurricane season.

For longtime Baja residents, storm prep is part of life. For newer owners, seasonal renters, and snowbirds who leave their property unattended for months, it can be the difference between a minor inconvenience and a very expensive surprise.

This Is Not The Year To Wing It

Authorities in Los Cabos have already activated their hurricane-season planning. The Municipal Civil Protection Council has been installed, more than 40 temporary shelters are being prepared, and officials are reviewing evacuation protocols, flood-risk zones, arroyo cleaning, and emergency response coordination.

That matters for everyone, but condo owners have a special challenge. You may not be in town when the first serious storm forms. Your property manager may be responsible for dozens of units. Your HOA may have rules about shutters, patio furniture, generators, pets, and access during emergencies. In other words, “I thought someone else was handling it” is not a hurricane plan.

Start With The Balcony

The first weak point in many Cabo condos is not the roof. It is the balcony. Chairs, umbrellas, plants, grills, storage bins, paddleboards, and decorative items can become airborne debris when winds pick up. Even small objects can break glass or damage neighboring units.

Before leaving town, owners should decide what stays outside, what gets stored inside, and who has permission to enter the unit if a storm warning is issued. Renters should ask the same questions before booking during hurricane season.

Know Your Building’s Rules

Every condo building should have a written storm protocol. Ask for it before the season gets active. Who installs shutters? When are elevators shut down? Where are emergency exits? Is there backup power for pumps, gates, lighting, or medical devices? Who communicates with residents if cell service fails?

HOAs should also confirm whether insurance policies cover hurricane damage, flooding, broken windows, common areas, and short-term rental interruptions. Individual owners should not assume the master policy covers everything inside their unit.

Water, Power, And The Famous Cabo Generator Question

After major storms, the problem is often not only wind damage. It is water, power, access, and communication. Condo residents should keep drinking water, flashlights, battery packs, medications, pet supplies, cash, and copies of documents ready. Owners who rent their units should leave clear emergency instructions in English and Spanish.

Generators are helpful, but they are not magic. Buildings need fuel, ventilation, maintenance, and rules for safe use. A generator that nobody tested since last September is just a loud piece of optimism.

The Smart Move: Prepare Before The First Alert

Cabo’s hurricane season officially runs for months, but serious preparation should happen now. Make a contact list. Photograph your unit. Check windows and seals. Store outdoor items. Confirm your insurance. Save emergency numbers. Ask your HOA uncomfortable questions before the sky turns gray.

A Cabo condo is a dream purchase. A hurricane plan keeps it from becoming a very wet spreadsheet.