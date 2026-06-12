New Fishing Refuge Zones Established in Baja California Sur

Three new Fishing Refuge Zones (ZRP) have been established in the Boca del Álamo – Punta Pescadero corridor, a marine and coastal area adjacent to El Cardonal in the municipality of La Paz, with the goal of helping restore fish populations and support local fishing communities.

The National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (CONAPESCA), a decentralized agency of Mexico’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRICULTURA), announced the measure in response to a request from local fishing cooperatives. The initiative also received support from community members, who expressed interest in rebuilding populations of commercially important fish species that sustain the region’s economy.

The decision was backed by a technical assessment from the Mexican Institute for Research in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture (IMIPAS), which concluded that the protected areas would contribute to the conservation of fishery resources.

Regulations for Three Refuge Zones

The fishing refuge zones will remain in effect for five years and include the following regulations:

Rincón Refuge Zone

Permitted activities include:

Commercial fishing for marine finfish using hook-and-line gear with hooks sized No. 4 to No. 10.

Sardine fishing exclusively for bait using cast nets with 1/8-inch mesh.

Squid fishing exclusively for bait using squid jigs and spoons.

Mackerel fishing exclusively for bait using vertical longlines equipped with five to 10 No. 12 hooks.

Recreational and sport fishing with rod and reel in accordance with Mexican Official Standard NOM-017-PESC-1994.

Subsistence fishing as allowed under Article 72 of the General Law of Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture (LGPAS).

Huerta Vieja Refuge Zone

Permitted activities include:

Subsistence fishing.

Scientific research.

Non-extractive recreational activities, in accordance with Article 72 of the LGPAS.

Punta Pescadero Refuge Zone

Permitted activities include:

Commercial fishing for marine finfish using hook-and-line gear with hooks sized No. 4 to No. 10.

Sardine fishing exclusively for bait using cast nets with 3/8-inch mesh.

Squid fishing exclusively for bait using squid jigs and spoons.

Mackerel fishing exclusively for bait using vertical longlines equipped with five to 10 No. 12 hooks.

Recreational and sport fishing with rod and reel in accordance with NOM-017-PESC-1994.

Subsistence fishing as allowed under Article 72 of the LGPAS.

Expected Conservation Benefits

According to CONAPESCA, the request to establish the refuge zones originated from local fishers seeking to strengthen fishery resources while protecting the marine environment.

The agreement establishing the zones was published in Mexico’s Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

Authorities expect the measure to boost populations of several commercially and ecologically important species, including grouper, red snapper, yellow snapper, Mexican barred snapper, sardine, mackerel, Pacific sierra, squid, jack and silver pompano.

The federal government said the initiative reflects President Claudia Sheinbaum’s commitment to addressing the needs of Mexico’s fishing and aquaculture sector while promoting the conservation of marine ecosystems. Officials said the effort is intended to support long-term food security and the livelihoods of communities that depend on fishing.