21 LGBT+ Artists Featured in Exhibition at La Paz Cultural Center

The Southern Baja California Institute of Culture and DiversiRadio are collaborating for the first time on an exhibition featuring the work of 21 LGBT+ artists. The exhibition, “Under the Same Sun: Reflections of Southern Baja Californian Diversity,” will be on display from June 8 to June 30 at the La Paz Cultural Center.

Martín Sánchez Núñez, a DiversiRadio producer and announcer as well as a human rights activist, is promoting the exhibition as part of Pride Month activities. The opening reception is scheduled for June 8 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Diverse Mediums and Notable Featured Artists

According to Sánchez Núñez, many of the participating artists have previously appeared on DiversiRadio programs, creating a natural connection between the radio project and the exhibition. Some of the works were created specifically for the event, while others were completed beforehand.

“We’ll have painting, photography, sculpture, and a screening of a song performed by one of the exhibitors,” Sánchez Núñez said. “There will also be a textile exhibition. Julio Mezquita, who designs costumes for the Carnival and the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations, will present some of his award-winning creations. We wanted him to be part of the exhibition because of his remarkable contributions and distinctive designs.”

Community Celebration and Upcoming Events

The partnership between DiversiRadio and the Southern Baja California Institute of Culture aims to provide a platform for artistic expression within the LGBT+ community and to celebrate sexual and gender diversity through the arts.

The La Paz Cultural Center has made the venue available throughout the month, allowing residents of La Paz and neighboring municipalities to attend and revisit the exhibition.

As part of the accompanying cultural program, a contemporary dance workshop led by Fernando Lucero of El Sargento will be held on June 15.

The monthlong celebration will conclude with a discussion featuring members of the LGBT+ community. The date will be announced on the Southern Baja California Institute of Culture website and through DiversiRadio’s communication channels.