Airline Travel Across Mexico Declines

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is affecting more than global markets. Rising fuel costs linked to the geopolitical tension have increased airlines’ operating expenses, prompting carriers to reduce routes and flight frequencies to several destinations, including those in Mexico.

As preparations continue for the upcoming World Cup, passenger traffic figures for May show declines at the three airports that handle roughly 60% of Mexico’s international air traffic: Cancún, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. Together, the airports recorded a 4.9% drop in international passenger traffic, according to data released by their operators.

Major Mexican Airports Report Declines

According to the STARC tourism research center, led by Professor Francisco Madrid, passenger traffic at Cancún International Airport fell 2.3% between January and May 2026, a decline of 213,200 travelers compared with the same period a year earlier. Los Cabos posted a 4.2% decrease, equivalent to 91,600 fewer passengers.

Puerto Vallarta recorded the steepest decline, with passenger traffic falling 16.5%, or 344,300 fewer travelers than during the same period in 2025.

Data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) show that international passenger traffic at Cancún contracted 11% in May alone. The airport’s domestic market also declined, posting a 3% decrease.

ASUR reported that its airports in southeastern Mexico handled 5.6 million passengers during the month, a 1.6% decline compared with the previous year.

Mixed Results Across Latin America

Not all markets posted losses. In Colombia, where ASUR also operates airports, passenger traffic increased. Domestic travel saw a 7.0% rise and international passengers increased by 5.4%.

The slowdown was also reflected in airport operations. On some days, Cancún International Airport recorded fewer than 400 arrivals and departures. The decline also affected the hospitality sector, with hotel occupancy in the destination reaching only 63% in May.

Separately, Cancún International Airport reported a 4.3% decrease in passenger traffic in April 2026, handling 2.46 million passengers, according to ASUR’s latest financial report. The report noted that the airport experienced its largest decline in domestic passenger traffic during the period.