Cabo Looks At Who Needs Help Before The Storm Hits

When a hurricane is approaching Los Cabos, the questions come fast. Where is the nearest shelter? Is the arroyo going to flood? Will the power go out? Can I get to the airport? And for families caring for older adults or people with disabilities, there is an even more urgent question: who knows they may need help?

That is why a proposed emergency registry for people with disabilities and older adults deserves attention from the English-speaking community in Baja California Sur.

The idea is simple but important: create an official list that helps authorities identify and assist vulnerable residents during emergencies such as hurricanes, floods, fires, or evacuations.

Why This Matters In Los Cabos

Los Cabos has plenty of residents who do not fit the image of the carefree beach tourist. There are retirees living alone, people with limited mobility, residents who rely on oxygen or refrigerated medications, caregivers managing dementia or chronic illness, and seasonal homeowners whose family members may not be nearby when a storm hits.

In a fast-moving emergency, those details matter. A person who can calmly shelter in place during a tropical storm is in a very different situation from someone who cannot climb stairs, cannot drive, does not speak Spanish, or depends on electrical medical equipment.

An emergency registry would give authorities a better chance to know where help may be needed before streets flood and phone signals disappear.

What Residents Should Ask

The proposal reported in Baja California Sur would focus on people with disabilities and older adults. The practical questions for Los Cabos are now very local: Who can register? Will foreigners with temporary or permanent residency be included? Can caregivers register someone else? What information will be protected? Who has access to the list? Will the registry connect with municipal Civil Protection, DIF, firefighters, police, and shelter teams?

For expats, the language question is also important. A registry that only works through complicated Spanish paperwork may miss exactly the people who need it most.

Do Not Wait For The Registry

Even before any new system is fully operating, vulnerable residents and caregivers should build their own emergency network. Share key information with a trusted neighbor, property manager, HOA administrator, or friend. Keep a list of medications, doctors, allergies, mobility limitations, emergency contacts, and preferred hospital. Make sure someone knows whether you have pets, whether you need transportation, and whether you can safely stay upstairs if elevators stop working.

People who live alone should not be embarrassed to plan ahead. A hurricane is not the time to prove independence.

A Practical Step For A Growing Community

Los Cabos is growing fast, and not every resident has family nearby. A registry for vulnerable people may sound bureaucratic, but in a hurricane zone, good paperwork can become a lifeline.

The real test will be whether the system is easy to use, updated regularly, accessible to foreign residents, and connected to the people actually responding during emergencies.

Because when the storm is already here, the best rescue is the one that was planned before the rain started.