Traffic Alert! Traffic Alert!

New traffic adjustments will be in place on the Malecón in La Paz this weekend because of a scheduled road closure on Sunday, December 7, beginning at 6:30 a.m., along with the ongoing partial restrictions during the December holiday period.

The closure will affect the section between Manuel Márquez de León and Colegio Militar streets, where a sporting event will be held. Vehicle traffic will remain open until the last runner finishes. Additionally, there will be partial closures on nearby streets. On Mutualismo Street, access will be restricted between Antonio Rosales and 16 de Septiembre. On Belisario Domínguez, the closure will extend from 16 de Septiembre to Manuel Torres Iglesias, and from there to Álvaro Obregón, where traffic will be reduced. As the sporting event progresses, streets will reopen, and traffic will return to normal once the event ends.

These measures are in addition to the traffic changes that began last weekend as part of the holiday traffic management plans.

Since November 30, the side lane next to the boardwalk has been closed from Friday to Sunday, between 5:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m., in the section between 5 de Mayo and Antonio Rosales streets. This area sees high recreational and pedestrian activity during the holidays, so limited vehicle access has been maintained during those times. The partial side lane closure will continue until mid-January, coinciding with increased visitors and the popularity of the boardwalk for walks, gatherings, and sports activities. Traffic officers will be stationed at key points to direct traffic and guide motorists using alternate routes during busy times.

Motorists traveling along the boardwalk this weekend should consider these restrictions to plan their trips and avoid congestion, especially where pedestrians, runners, and cyclists gather. Delays are also expected at access points to streets with partial closures, so it’s recommended to use alternative routes to reach the city center or tourist areas.