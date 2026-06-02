First Open-Water Swim Competition Coming to Médano Beach

Founded in 1952, the Revolutionary Confederation of Workers and Peasants (CROC) represents millions of workers across Mexico. Unlike traditional labor unions that focus primarily on employer-worker negotiations, CROC promotes what it calls “social unionism,” supporting community programs centered on family health, housing, gender equality and education.

The Los Cabos chapter of CROC has partnered with the Open Water Médano Swimming School and Green Bottle to organize an event that extends beyond competition. The initiative combines sports, community engagement and environmental awareness through an event titled “A Challenge Between Two Seas.”

Swimming Competition at Médano Beach

The open-water swimming competition is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at Médano Beach. The event will feature a 4,000-meter (2.5-mile) race, with the start and finish line located in front of the iconic Hacienda Beach Club & Residences.

“Because great challenges do not begin on the day of the competition; they begin with the decision to dare,” organizers state in promotional materials shared on Instagram and Facebook.

The competition marks the first event of its kind at Médano Beach and in Cabo San Lucas Bay. Activities begin at 6 a.m. with a 1,000-meter race, followed by a 2,000-meter (1.24-mile) event. The day will conclude with the featured 4,000-meter race.

Prizes and Registration Details

Prize money will be awarded only in the 4,000-meter division. First place will receive 8,000 pesos (approximately $460 USD), second place 5,000 pesos (about $285 USD), and third place 2,000 pesos (about $115 USD).

As of May 25, registration had sold out due to limited participant capacity. The event is expected to attract spectators and provide an exciting competition for beachgoers to enjoy.