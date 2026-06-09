State Employees Will Get Thursday Off

The State Government has designated next Thursday as a day off so that state employees can enjoy the start of the World Cup at home or wherever they wish.

The Undersecretary of Administration announced to all personnel, regardless of position, that there will be no work on June 11th “due to the start of the World Cup, to promote family time and recreation,” reported Jorge Bautista, a member of the General Administration of Government offices.

“Department heads must arrange for staff to be on duty in areas that require it because they are vital for providing services to the public,” the State Government added.

Private Sector Operations Continue Normally

It’s important to note that this holiday is exclusively for public employees. For the private sector and businesses in Los Cabos, operations are normal in accordance with the Federal Labor Law, and any permits will depend on internal agreements with each company.

In the case of the Municipal offices of the Los Cabos City Council, the official measure follows state guidelines, prioritizing support for enjoying the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.