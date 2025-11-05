Banorte Opens New Branch in La Ribera

In step with the rapid development of the East Cape, Banorte has inaugurated a new branch in La Ribera, marking its 13th location in Baja California Sur and reinforcing its position as the state’s most widely represented financial institution.

The new branch represents a significant milestone for La Ribera, a community quickly emerging as an economic and tourism hub on the East Cape. The area is attracting growing investment from the tourism, real estate, and entrepreneurial sectors.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Rigoberto Arce, Municipal Treasurer of Los Cabos, and Juan Cortés, Banorte’s Regional Director in Baja California Sur, along with select clients and community representatives.

This expansion is part of Banorte’s national growth strategy, which includes opening 50 new branches across Mexico in 2025 through an investment of 500 million pesos (approximately $27 million USD). The goal is to make modern financial services more accessible to emerging local economies.

Designed for convenience, the new La Ribera branch features advanced self-service equipment for deposits, cardless cash withdrawals via the mobile app, bill payments, and account management, providing residents with a range of modern banking options.

“For Banorte, Baja California Sur is a strategic region with enormous potential,” said Juan Cortés, the bank’s Regional Director. “This branch represents our ongoing commitment to supporting the economic vitality of families, businesses, and communities throughout the state.”

The new Banorte branch is located at Camino Cabo del Este S/N, Colonia La Ribera, Baja California Sur, CP 23570.